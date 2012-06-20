MUMBAI, June 20 Indian sugar futures ended steady for a second straight day on Wednesday as surplus supplies negated an improvement in demand and concerns poor rainfall in key cane growing areas may trim yields.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed a rupee higher at 2,893 rupees ($51.52) per 100 kg.

* "Today demand was good. There were some good orders from eastern India," said a dealer at the Vashi spot market near Mumbai.

* Sugar rose by 17 rupees to 2,855 rupees in the key spot market in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

* The market also took support from poor rains in top sugar producing Maharashtra state. Rainfall in the cane growing central region of the state has been 38 percent below average since the beginning of the monsoon, weather department data showed.

* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period.

* New York raw sugar futures eased on Wednesday, consolidating this week's gains, supported by worries over the impact of wet weather on the harvest and export flows from top producer Brazil.

* India has agreed to permit sugar shipments without any cap to help mills clear some dues they owe to cane growers.

* Demand for sugar typically drops in monsoon months as cooler weather brings down demand from ice-cream and beverage makers.

($1 = 56.15 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)