MUMBAI, June 21 Indian sugar futures rose on Thursday on improved demand from the northern part of the country and poor rainfall in a top producing state, although surplus supplies capped the gains.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.7 percent higher at 2,913 rupees ($51.74) per 100 kg.

* "From northern India demand was good. Millers were reporting sales to dealers in Rajasthan and other parts of north India," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Sugar rose by 0.35 percent to 2,865 rupees in the key spot market in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

* Poor rains in top sugar producing Maharashtra state also raised concerns about production in the next season beginning October, dealers said. Rainfall in the cane growing central region of the state has been 42 percent below average since the beginning of the monsoon.

* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period.

* India has agreed to permit sugar shipments without any cap to help mills clear some dues they owe to cane growers.

* Demand for sugar typically drops in monsoon months as cooler weather brings down demand from ice-cream and beverage makers.

($1 = 56.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)