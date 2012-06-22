MUMBAI, June 22 Indian sugar futures extended gains on Friday, supported by an improvement in demand and concerns over sugar output in the next crushing season beginning October due scant rains in key growing areas.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.76 percent higher at 2,935 rupees ($51.4) per 100 kg by 1116 GMT.

* "The cane crop in Maharashtra is under stress due to drought in many areas. It is not getting monsoon rains. Certainly it will have a negative impact on production," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Sugar rose by 0.63 percent to 2,883 rupees in the key spot market in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

* Rainfall in the cane growing central region of the state has been 45 percent below average since the beginning of the monsoon.

* India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, helping to allay concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks.

* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period.

* India has agreed to permit sugar shipments without any cap to help mills clear some dues they owe to cane growers.

* Demand for sugar typically drops in monsoon months as cooler weather brings down demand from ice-cream and beverage makers.

* A weak rupee, which raises returns of exporters, also underpinned sentiments. The rupee hit a record low on Friday.

($1 = 57.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)