MUMBAI, June 25 Indian sugar futures ended
steady on choppy trade on Monday as industry was awaiting
non-levy quota for September quarter, while spot prices fell on
weak demand and higher supplies.
* Non-levy, or free sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* The key July sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.14 percent lower at
2,896 rupees ($51.4) per 100 kg.
* "Industry is waiting for non-levy quota for the September
quarter. The number can set a short-term trend," said an
official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory, based in
Satara district of Maharashtra.
* Sugar eased by 0.66 percent to 2,878 rupees in the key
spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* Concerns over sugar production in Maharashtra due to poor
rainfall limited losses in the spot market, dealers said.
* Rainfall in the cane growing central region of the state
has been 51 percent below average since the beginning of the
monsoon.
* India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be
average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, helping to
allay concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in
the last few weeks.
* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is
estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output
of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5
million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent
from the year-ago period.
* Demand for sugar typically drops in monsoon months as
cooler weather brings down demand from ice-cream and beverage
makers.
($1 = 57 Indian rupees)
