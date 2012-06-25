MUMBAI, June 25 Indian sugar futures ended steady on choppy trade on Monday as industry was awaiting non-levy quota for September quarter, while spot prices fell on weak demand and higher supplies.

* Non-levy, or free sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.14 percent lower at 2,896 rupees ($51.4) per 100 kg.

* "Industry is waiting for non-levy quota for the September quarter. The number can set a short-term trend," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory, based in Satara district of Maharashtra.

* Sugar eased by 0.66 percent to 2,878 rupees in the key spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Concerns over sugar production in Maharashtra due to poor rainfall limited losses in the spot market, dealers said.

* Rainfall in the cane growing central region of the state has been 51 percent below average since the beginning of the monsoon.

* India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, helping to allay concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks.

* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period.

* Demand for sugar typically drops in monsoon months as cooler weather brings down demand from ice-cream and beverage makers.

($1 = 57 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)