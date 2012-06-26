MUMBAI, June 26 Indian sugar futures climbed up on Tuesday on hopes the government will allocate lower non-levy quota for the September quarter and as the dry weather in key growing areas raised concerns over the output.

* Non-levy, or free sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* "Traders are betting on lower quota for the September quarter. There are few festivals in the quarter and lower quota during the period can harden prices," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The government had released 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar for the June quarter.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.48 percent higher at 2,910 rupees ($51) per 100 kg by 0948 GMT.

* Sugar edged up by 0.17 percent to 2,883 rupees in the key spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Rainfall in the cane growing central region of Maharashtra has been 51 percent below average since the beginning of the monsoon.

* India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, allaying concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks.

* New York raw sugar futures edged higher, supported by delays in shipments in Brazil after wet weather delayed harvesting.

* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period.

* Demand for sugar typically drops in the monsoon months as cooler weather brings down demand from ice-cream and beverage makers.

($1 = 57.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)