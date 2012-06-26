MUMBAI, June 26 Indian sugar futures climbed up
on Tuesday on hopes the government will allocate lower non-levy
quota for the September quarter and as the dry weather in key
growing areas raised concerns over the output.
* Non-levy, or free sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* "Traders are betting on lower quota for the September
quarter. There are few festivals in the quarter and lower quota
during the period can harden prices," said Ashok Jain, president
of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* The government had released 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy
sugar for the June quarter.
* The key July sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.48 percent higher at
2,910 rupees ($51) per 100 kg by 0948 GMT.
* Sugar edged up by 0.17 percent to 2,883 rupees in the key
spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* Rainfall in the cane growing central region of Maharashtra
has been 51 percent below average since the beginning of the
monsoon.
* India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be
average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, allaying
concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the
last few weeks.
* New York raw sugar futures edged higher, supported by
delays in shipments in Brazil after wet weather delayed
harvesting.
* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is
estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output
of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5
million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent
from the year-ago period.
* Demand for sugar typically drops in the monsoon months as
cooler weather brings down demand from ice-cream and beverage
makers.
($1 = 57.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)