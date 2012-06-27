MUMBAI, June 27 Indian sugar futures eased on Wednesday on subdued demand in the spot markets and bumper supplies, but concerns over production in the key producing areas due to poor rainfall limited the downside.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.34 percent lower at 2,904 rupees ($50.77) per 100 kg by 1048 GMT.

* "Demand was subdued. Even millers were lowering prices in tenders," said Harakhchand Vora, vice-president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* "Everyone is waiting for the September quota. There are few festivals like Ramadan during the quarter. So it should be higher than the June quota," Vora said.

* The government had released 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar for the June quarter.

* Non-levy, or free sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* Sugar edged up by 0.14 percent to 2,886 rupees in the key spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Maharashtra state has so far received 51 percent lower rains than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season.

* New York raw sugar futures edged higher nearly 1 percent in early trades on Wednesday.

* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period. ($1 = 57.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)