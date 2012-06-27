MUMBAI, June 27 Indian sugar futures eased on
Wednesday on subdued demand in the spot markets and bumper
supplies, but concerns over production in the key producing
areas due to poor rainfall limited the downside.
* The key July sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.34 percent lower at
2,904 rupees ($50.77) per 100 kg by 1048 GMT.
* "Demand was subdued. Even millers were lowering prices in
tenders," said Harakhchand Vora, vice-president of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* "Everyone is waiting for the September quota. There are
few festivals like Ramadan during the quarter. So it should be
higher than the June quota," Vora said.
* The government had released 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy
sugar for the June quarter.
* Non-levy, or free sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* Sugar edged up by 0.14 percent to 2,886 rupees in the key
spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* Maharashtra state has so far received 51 percent lower
rains than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season.
* New York raw sugar futures edged higher nearly 1
percent in early trades on Wednesday.
* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is
estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output
of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5
million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent
from the year-ago period.
($1 = 57.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)