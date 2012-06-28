MUMBAI, June 28 Indian sugar futures ended
steady on Thursday as a sharp rise in the world market and
concerns over sugar output in the key state outweighed ample
supplies and weak demand.
* Traders were also waiting for non-levy sugar quota for
September quarter before making large deals.
* The key July sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.21 percent lower at
2,900 rupees ($51.06) per 100 kg.
* "Demand was weak. Many buyers were waiting for September
quota," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Non-levy, or free sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* The government had released 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy
sugar for the June quarter.
* Sugar was steady at 2,886 rupees in the key spot market in
Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* Maharashtra state has so far received 52 percent lower
rains than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season.
* New York raw sugar futures jumped more than 5 percent on
Wednesday on talk of Chinese buying and on short covering
prompted by fears that near-term supplies in top producer Brazil
are tight after rains delayed harvesting.
* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is
estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output
of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5
million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent
from the year-ago period.
($1 = 56.8 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)