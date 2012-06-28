MUMBAI, June 28 Indian sugar futures ended steady on Thursday as a sharp rise in the world market and concerns over sugar output in the key state outweighed ample supplies and weak demand.

* Traders were also waiting for non-levy sugar quota for September quarter before making large deals.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.21 percent lower at 2,900 rupees ($51.06) per 100 kg.

* "Demand was weak. Many buyers were waiting for September quota," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Non-levy, or free sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* The government had released 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar for the June quarter.

* Sugar was steady at 2,886 rupees in the key spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Maharashtra state has so far received 52 percent lower rains than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season.

* New York raw sugar futures jumped more than 5 percent on Wednesday on talk of Chinese buying and on short covering prompted by fears that near-term supplies in top producer Brazil are tight after rains delayed harvesting.

* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period.

($1 = 56.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)