MUMBAI, June 29 Indian sugar futures edged lower on Friday on profit-taking driven by higher supplies in the local market, although spot prices moved higher as the government kept non-levy quota for the September quarter unchanged.

* Non-levy, or free sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* "The government kept quota unchanged. It should boost prices in short-term. We have few festivals in this quarter. So demand will go up," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter, according to a government statement on Friday.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.62 percent lower at 2,882 rupees ($51.46) per 100 kg by 1008 GMT.

* Sugar rose 0.73 percent to 2,907 rupees in the key spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* There are concerns over sugar production due to poor rainfall in Maharashtra. The key cane growing areas of the state has so far received 52 percent lower rains than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season.

* New York raw sugar futures rose with the nearby premium SB-1=R edging up to 0.80 cent ahead of expiry of the July contract on Friday.

* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May. 31, up 8 percent from last year. ($1 = 56 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)