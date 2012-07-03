MUMBAI, July 3 Indian sugar futures fell after reversing initial gains on Tuesday on profit booking after a steep rise in the previous two sessions though good demand in the spot market limited the downside.

* At 1050 GMT, the key August sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.20 percent at 2,987 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose nearly 6 percent since June 6.

* "Overall fundamentals are bullish. There is some profit booking, and there is downtrend in most farm commodities amid slow progress of the monsoon," said Prerana Desai, Vice President Kotak Commodity Services.

* In the kolhapur spot market, the most selling small sugar rose 42 rupees to 2,972 rupees per 100 kg.

* India may produce 25 million tonnes of sugar in the next marketing year starting Oct. 1, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Monday, down by 1 million tonnes from the likely output in the year to September.

* ISMA's estimate comes one month into the crucial monsoon season, where rains have so far been 29 percent below average during June compared with a 12.2 percent surplus a year ago.

* Maharashtra, India's largest sugar-producing state, has had very low rainfall in June, which could hit yields.

* Annual demand in the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an expected output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May. 31, up 8 percent from last year. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)