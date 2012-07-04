MUMBAI, July 4 India sugar futures rose on Wednesday tracking a firm trend in spot markets, where lower than expected non-levy quota and an improvement in demand pushed the prices up.

* Non-levy, or free sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* "Government has kept the September quota unchanged, despite having festivals in this period. Moreover, slow progress of monsoon is also supporting the prices," said Mukesh Kuvadia, Secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India, the world's largest consumer of the sweetener, has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter, according to a government statement on Friday.[ID:ID:nL3E8HT2ZR]

* At 0811 GMT, the key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 2.08 percent at 3,049 rupees ($55.37) per 100 kg.

* Sugar rose 44 rupees to 3,012 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, the top producer.

* Lower output projection by the producers' body is also supporting the prices, Kuvadia said.

* India's sugar output in the next marketing year starting Oct. 1 could decline by 1 million tonne to 25 million tonnes, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in statement on Monday.

* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is expected to produce a total 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved. ($1 = 54.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)