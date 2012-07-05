MUMBAI, July 5 Indian sugar futures rose for the
second straight session to hit a new contract high on Thursday
on improved demand in the physical market and poor rains in key
growing areas which could trim output at the beginning of the
next marketing year.
* At 0859 GMT, the key August sugar contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
0.45 percent higher at 3,091 rupees ($56.77) per 100 kg after
hitting a new contract high at 3,100 rupees earlier in the day.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing
Maharashtra state rose 49 rupees to 3,070 rupees per 100 kg.
* "International prices are up, and the non-levy quota is
also lower than expectation. All these factors lift the
sentiment and prices could rise further also," said a member of
the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* The key sugar October contract on the ICE was
trading up 1.5 percent at 22.31 cents per lb, the highest in
2012.
* India's crucial monsoon rains, vital for summer-planted
crops such as rice, cane, corn, and cotton, have been patchy
since the start of the season in June.
* India's sugar output in the next marketing year, starting
October 1, could decline by 1 million tonnes to 25 million
tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in statement on
Monday.
* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is expected
to produce a total 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct.
1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand.
Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved.
($1 = 54.4500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)