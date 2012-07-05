MUMBAI, July 5 Indian sugar futures rose for the second straight session to hit a new contract high on Thursday on improved demand in the physical market and poor rains in key growing areas which could trim output at the beginning of the next marketing year.

* At 0859 GMT, the key August sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 0.45 percent higher at 3,091 rupees ($56.77) per 100 kg after hitting a new contract high at 3,100 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state rose 49 rupees to 3,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* "International prices are up, and the non-levy quota is also lower than expectation. All these factors lift the sentiment and prices could rise further also," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The key sugar October contract on the ICE was trading up 1.5 percent at 22.31 cents per lb, the highest in 2012.

* India's crucial monsoon rains, vital for summer-planted crops such as rice, cane, corn, and cotton, have been patchy since the start of the season in June.

* India's sugar output in the next marketing year, starting October 1, could decline by 1 million tonnes to 25 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in statement on Monday.

* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is expected to produce a total 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved.

($1 = 54.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)