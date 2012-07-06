MUMBAI, July 6 Indian sugar futures fell for the second straight session on Friday on profit taking following a recent rally in the prices though hopes of rise in physical demand during upcoming festivals such as Ramadan limit the downtrend.

* At 0924 GMT, the key August sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was little changed at 3,069 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose 9.5 percent in the last month to hit a new high in the previous session.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 3 rupees to 3,074 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sugar prices are likely to move in a narrow range as traders are adopting wait and watch policy, and are keenly looking at the progress of monsoon and mills are also not under any selling pressure," said Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak Commodity Services.

* Monsoon rains in India, crucial for irrigating over 55 percent of the arable land, were 30 percent below normal since the beginning of the rainy season in June.

* Lower rains in key areas are supporting the prices in the wake of surplus production and higher supplies, Desai said.

* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is expected to produce a total 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved.

* The country's sugar output in the next marketing year, starting October 1, could decline by 1 million tonnes to 25 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in statement on Monday. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)