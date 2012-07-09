(Refiles to add date in paragraph 1)

MUMBAI, July 9 India sugar rose on Monday to hit a contract high on good demand in the physical market and lower rains in key growing areas, which could trim output in the next season that begins on October 1.

* At 1048 GMT, the key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.3 percent at 3,112 rupees ($55.98) after hitting a high of 3,128 rupees, a level last seen in December 2010.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar was little changed at 3,163 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sugar broke the initial resistance of 3,070 rupees per 100 kg, and it seems prices could go up by about 150 rupees to 200 rupees in the next few sessions as lower rains are likely to hit production in the next season," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* A shortfall in India's monsoon rains has widened to nearly 50 percent of average in week to July 4, making a revival crucial for farmers to sow summer-planted crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybean.

* India's sugar output in the next marketing year starting in October may fall by 1 million tonnes to 25 million tonnes, according to producers' body Indian Sugar Mills Association.

* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved. ($1 = 55.5950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)