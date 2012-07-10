MUMBAI, July 10 Indian sugar futures were trading nearly flat after hitting a new contract high in choppy trade on Tuesday, as profit-taking was balanced by demand driven by worries that poor monsoon rains in key growing regions could hit output in the season beginning on October 1.

* At 1121 GMT, the key August sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was marginally up at 3,117 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 3,135 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing western state of Maharashtra rose 13 rupees to 3,086 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices could go up further, mills are not under any selling pressure because of lower than expected non-levy quota and they knew that sugar output in the next season is going to be lower," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Late monsoon rains over two main cane growing areas in major sugar producer India may reduce their 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but the overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from another region, officials said.

* Higher prices of the sweetener in overseas markets have also lifted the sentiment as it brightens the chances of higher exports from India, a trader said.

* The benchmark New York raw sugar October contract was trading up 0.53 percent at 22.8 cents per lb.

* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)