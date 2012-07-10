MUMBAI, July 10 Indian sugar futures were
trading nearly flat after hitting a new contract high in choppy
trade on Tuesday, as profit-taking was balanced by demand driven
by worries that poor monsoon rains in key growing regions could
hit output in the season beginning on October 1.
* At 1121 GMT, the key August sugar contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
marginally up at 3,117 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract high of 3,135 rupees earlier in the day.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing
western state of Maharashtra rose 13 rupees to 3,086 rupees per
100 kg.
* "Prices could go up further, mills are not under any
selling pressure because of lower than expected non-levy quota
and they knew that sugar output in the next season is going to
be lower," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* Late monsoon rains over two main cane growing areas in
major sugar producer India may reduce their 2012/13 output by
some 19 percent, but the overall crop is likely to see a surplus
due to increased output from another region, officials said.
* Higher prices of the sweetener in overseas markets have
also lifted the sentiment as it brightens the chances of higher
exports from India, a trader said.
* The benchmark New York raw sugar October contract
was trading up 0.53 percent at 22.8 cents per lb.
* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is expected
to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011
- about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3
million tonnes of exports have already been approved.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)