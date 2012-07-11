MUMBAI, July 11 Indian sugar futures fell on
Wednesday on profit-taking after rising 5.5 percent this month,
though improvement in consumer demand with the approaching
festival season kept prices firm in physical market.
* "Sugar prices have risen by over 200 rupees in the
previous two weeks and profit-taking was expected. The recent
rains in north India that eased fears of a s t eep decline in
output in the next season also has a be a rish impact," said
Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* At 1001 GMT, the key August contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.35 percent at 3,075 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 44 rupees to 3,127 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's annual monsoon rainfall has improved in the past
10 days, speeding up sowing of key summer-sown crops like rice
and cotton, farm minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.
* Monsoon rains in India, the world's leading producer of
some farm products, have been 23 percent below average since the
four-month season began on June 1.
* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is expected
to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011
- about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3
million tonnes of exports have already been approved.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)