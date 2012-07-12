MUMBAI, July 12 Indian sugar futures rose on Thursday, supported by dry weather in key growing areas and as demand improved after the government released lower-than-expected non-levy quota for the September quarter.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1 percent at 3,109 rupees ($55.96) per 100 kg at 0953 GMT.

* "Demand is good. Traders have increased purchases due to less quota for September," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory, based in Maharashtra.

"Sentiments are bullish. Traders expect higher prices as there are a few festivals like Ramadan in this quarter."

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government increases the quota for festivals.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis to control sharp swings in prices and ensure adequate supply.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar eased 8 rupees to 3,116 rupees per 100 kg.

* Late monsoon rains over two main cane-growing areas in India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but the overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from another region, officials said.

* Monsoon in India, the world's leading producer of some farm products, has been 22 percent below average since the four-month season began on June 1.

* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved.

($1 = 55.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)