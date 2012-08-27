MUMBAI Aug 27 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Monday on concerns over output due to poor rainfall in key cane growing states, though weak demand in the spot market and additional supply of non-levy sugar for the September quarter weighed on sentiment.

* The key September contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.43 percent to 3,482 rupees ($62.63) per 100 kg by 0943 GMT.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state dropped 27 rupees to 3,382 rupees per 100 kg.

* Key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has so far received 32 percent lower rainfall than average, fuelling concerns over production in the country's top sugar producing state.

* "Demand is weak. Stockists are keeping lower stocks due to rainy season. Retail demand is also poor," said Harakhchand Vora, vice-president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Next month demand is likely to rise due to Ganesh festival."

* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates an output of 25 million tonnes in the new crop season starting from October.

* A meeting of specialist panel of ministers on drought is expected this week to take stock of the progress of summer-sown crops and review the monsoon situation.

($1 = 55.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)