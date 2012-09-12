MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian sugar futures eased for a
second session on Wednesday as improved rains in cane growing
areas buoyed the crop's prospects amid lacklustre demand in the
spot markets, though traders expect prices to recover soon on
account of festivals.
* "Demand is still weak in spot markets but is likely to
rise as the festival season is approaching. We don't expect a
further decline, prices could recover from the next session,"
said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which
will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November.
Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period as
sweets are a common treat and families gather for special meals.
* The key October contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.76 percent at 3,532 rupees
($63.78) per 100 kg at 1113 GMT.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra
state, sugar fell 7 rupees to 3,585 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar cane producing regions of Maharashtra received heavy
rains in the last three days, which will boost crop prospects
and so weigh on prices, said a dealer based in the Vashi spot
market near Mumbai.
* Global sugar prices, which are hovering around two-year
lows, could fall further as bumper crops in top producing Brazil
and India amid lower imports by major consumers Russia and China
will keep global surplus at higher levels, consultant Jonathan
Kingsman said on Wednesday.
* India's sugar output in 2012/13 is expected to fall to 24
million tonnes, down from an earlier estimate but outstripping
domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes, Indian Sugar Mills'
Association (ISMA) said on Monday.
($1 = 55.3750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)