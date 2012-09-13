MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Thursday following a similar trend in spot
markets, where supplies were adequate to fulfil festive demand.
* The key October contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 3,542 Indian
rupees ($64.16) per 100 kg at 0916 GMT.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 3 rupees to 3,583 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand has been moderating. In last two weeks stockists
bought enough quantity to cater to demand during Ganesh
festival," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar
Factory, based in Maharashtra.
"Despite robust sales in two weeks, some non-levy quota of
September is likely to remain unsold. It is mainly because of
allocation of additional quota."
* In August, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional
non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the
previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which
will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November.
Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period.
* "In last one week we received good rainfall. It will
benefit the crop during the key maturing phase," the sugar
factory o f ficial said.
* India's sugar output in 2012/13 is expected to fall to 24
million tonnes, from an earlier estimate of 25 million tonnes,
the Indian Sugar Mills' Association (ISMA) said on Monday.
* India, the world's largest consumer of sugar, is likely to
become a net importer of the sweetener as early as 2013/14, as
drought-hit farmers replace cane with less water-intensive
crops.
* New York raw sugar futures rose for a fourth straight
session on Wednesday as technical buying and a stronger euro
offset long-term concerns about a growing surplus and waning
demand.
* Influential consultant Jonathan Kingsman cautioned on
Wednesday that bumper crops and lower imports by major consumers
Russia and China will push sugar prices lower in the 2012/13
marketing year that starts on Oct. 1.
($1 = 55.2050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)