MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Thursday following a similar trend in spot markets, where supplies were adequate to fulfil festive demand.

* The key October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 3,542 Indian rupees ($64.16) per 100 kg at 0916 GMT.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 3 rupees to 3,583 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand has been moderating. In last two weeks stockists bought enough quantity to cater to demand during Ganesh festival," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory, based in Maharashtra.

"Despite robust sales in two weeks, some non-levy quota of September is likely to remain unsold. It is mainly because of allocation of additional quota."

* In August, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period.

* "In last one week we received good rainfall. It will benefit the crop during the key maturing phase," the sugar factory o f ficial said.

* India's sugar output in 2012/13 is expected to fall to 24 million tonnes, from an earlier estimate of 25 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills' Association (ISMA) said on Monday.

* India, the world's largest consumer of sugar, is likely to become a net importer of the sweetener as early as 2013/14, as drought-hit farmers replace cane with less water-intensive crops.

* New York raw sugar futures rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as technical buying and a stronger euro offset long-term concerns about a growing surplus and waning demand.

* Influential consultant Jonathan Kingsman cautioned on Wednesday that bumper crops and lower imports by major consumers Russia and China will push sugar prices lower in the 2012/13 marketing year that starts on Oct. 1. ($1 = 55.2050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)