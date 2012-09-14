MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian sugar futures rose to the
highest level in a week on Friday on an expected rise in demand
during the festivals, a delay in cane crushing and on the back
of rising overseas prices.
* New York raw sugar futures jumped more than 1
percent as markets reacted positively to the Federal Reserve's
aggressive new stimulus plan for the U.S. economy.
* The key October contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.32 percent at 3,597
rupees ($66.2) per 100 kg by 1036 GMT, after rising to 3,598
rupees earlier in the day.
* "Demand is expected to remain firm during next two months
due to festivals. Stocks are sufficient, but traders are
expecting supplies from new season to get delayed," said Vedika
Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which
will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November.
Sugar consumption usually rises during the festival period.
* The western state of Maharashtra, the country's top sugar
producer, has decided to start crushing for the 2012/13 season
from Nov. 1, instead of Oct. 1, as cane has not developed well
due to water shortage.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar edged up
2 rupees to 3,584 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's sugar output in 2012/13 is expected to fall to 24
million tonnes, from an earlier estimate of 25 million tonnes,
the Indian Sugar Mills' Association (ISMA) said on Monday.
* India, the world's largest consumer of sugar, is likely to
become a net importer of the sweetener as early as 2013/14, as
drought-hit farmers replace cane with less water-intensive
crops.
($1 = 54.34 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)