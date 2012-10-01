MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian sugar futures fell on
Monday to their lowest in more than a month after millers
lowered prices in an attempt to sell the allocated quota for
October-November and as imports of raw sugar depressed the
sentiment further.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* By 1019 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.75
percent at 3,370 rupees ($64) per 100 kg, the lowest since Aug.
27.
* "Mills in Maharashtra have lowered prices in tenders. They
want to sell the entire quota and generate cash before they
start crushing next month," said a member of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
edged down 10 rupees to 3,618 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes
of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as
the gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room
for the first imports in more than two years.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in
November, when consumption of the sweetener usually rises.
($1 = 52.65 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)