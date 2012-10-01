MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday to their lowest in more than a month after millers lowered prices in an attempt to sell the allocated quota for October-November and as imports of raw sugar depressed the sentiment further.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* By 1019 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.75 percent at 3,370 rupees ($64) per 100 kg, the lowest since Aug. 27.

* "Mills in Maharashtra have lowered prices in tenders. They want to sell the entire quota and generate cash before they start crushing next month," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar edged down 10 rupees to 3,618 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as the gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room for the first imports in more than two years.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November, when consumption of the sweetener usually rises.

($1 = 52.65 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)