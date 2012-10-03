Cricket-Australia should target Bangladesh bowling, says Maxwell
LONDON, June 4 Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has pinpointed Bangladesh's bowling attack as the weak link ahead of their Champions Trophy match on Monday.
MUMBAI Oct 3 Indian sugar futures rebounded on Wednesday from their lowest in more than a month, hit in the previous session, on bargain-buying driven by expectations festival demand will keep spot prices firm, which were at a premium to futures.
* By 0937 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.42 percent at 3,371 rupees ($64.46) per 100 kg.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar fell 38 rupees to 3,580 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Despite the higher quota, spot prices are unlikely to fall sharply. In the next one week we will see good demand from stockists. They will build stocks for festivals," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November, when sugar consumption usually rises.
* The country is likely to produce 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, higher than the local annual demand of around 22.5 million tonnes.
($1 = 52.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, June 4 Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has pinpointed Bangladesh's bowling attack as the weak link ahead of their Champions Trophy match on Monday.
HANOI When Vietnam's prime minister sat down with President Donald Trump at the White House last week, it reflected a concerted Vietnamese lobbying effort unmatched by most Asian peers.