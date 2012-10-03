MUMBAI Oct 3 Indian sugar futures rebounded on Wednesday from their lowest in more than a month, hit in the previous session, on bargain-buying driven by expectations festival demand will keep spot prices firm, which were at a premium to futures.

* By 0937 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.42 percent at 3,371 rupees ($64.46) per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar fell 38 rupees to 3,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Despite the higher quota, spot prices are unlikely to fall sharply. In the next one week we will see good demand from stockists. They will build stocks for festivals," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November, when sugar consumption usually rises.

* The country is likely to produce 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, higher than the local annual demand of around 22.5 million tonnes.

($1 = 52.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)