MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian sugar futures eased on Thursday on weak demand in the physical market and as a halt in exports and resumption in imports depressed sentiments further.

* By 1023 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.45 percent at 3,323 rupees ($64.21) per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar fell 9 rupees to 3,560 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is weak due to Pitru Pakasha. It is a temporary lull. Within a fortnight we will see an improvement," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Pitru Pakasha is an inauspicious period when Indians pay homage to ancestors. Festivals will restart with Dusshera in late October and will peak with Diwali and Dhanteras next month.

* "Sentiments are weak due to higher quota... (and) exports are not happening. Mills are importing raw sugar. This will further increase supplies," Kuvadia said.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* India is set to produce a third sugar surplus in a row in 2012/13, but the abundance is unlikely to find overseas buyers as millers will want a hefty premium over world prices to meet higher production costs.

* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as a gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room for the first imports in more than two years.

* The country is likely to produce 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, higher than the local annual demand of around 22.5 million tonnes. ($1 = 51.75 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)