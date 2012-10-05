MUMBAI Oct 5 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Friday, hammered by sluggish demand, and as lower
prices in the overseas market boosted imports and halted
exports.
* By 1031 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.48
percent at 3,309 rupees ($63.76) per 100 kg.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
dropped 44 rupees to 3,518 rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand in the spot market was weak due to Pitru Paksha, a
two-week period not considered auspicious, during which Indians
pay homage to ancestors.
* Festivals will restart with Dusshera in late October and
peak with Diwali and Dhanteras next month, boosting demand for
sugar.
* "It seems supplies would be more than demand in the next
two months. We have a higher quota. And now people are signing
import deals," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* Indian traders have sealed deals to import about 5,000
tonnes of white sugar from Pakistan, which has just allowed an
extra 200,000 tonnes of overseas sales, sources said on
Thursday.
* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes
of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as
a gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room
for the first imports in more than two years.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* India is set to produce sugar surplus for a third straight
year in a row in 2012/13, but the abundance is unlikely to find
overseas buyers as millers will want a hefty premium over world
prices to meet higher production costs.
* The country is likely to produce 24 million tonnes of
sugar in 2012/13, higher than the local annual demand of around
22.5 million tonnes.
($1 = 51.9 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)