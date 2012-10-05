MUMBAI Oct 5 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Friday, hammered by sluggish demand, and as lower prices in the overseas market boosted imports and halted exports.

* By 1031 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.48 percent at 3,309 rupees ($63.76) per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar dropped 44 rupees to 3,518 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand in the spot market was weak due to Pitru Paksha, a two-week period not considered auspicious, during which Indians pay homage to ancestors.

* Festivals will restart with Dusshera in late October and peak with Diwali and Dhanteras next month, boosting demand for sugar.

* "It seems supplies would be more than demand in the next two months. We have a higher quota. And now people are signing import deals," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Indian traders have sealed deals to import about 5,000 tonnes of white sugar from Pakistan, which has just allowed an extra 200,000 tonnes of overseas sales, sources said on Thursday.

* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as a gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room for the first imports in more than two years.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* India is set to produce sugar surplus for a third straight year in a row in 2012/13, but the abundance is unlikely to find overseas buyers as millers will want a hefty premium over world prices to meet higher production costs.

* The country is likely to produce 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, higher than the local annual demand of around 22.5 million tonnes.

($1 = 51.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)