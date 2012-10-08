MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian sugar futures were treading
water on Monday as hopes of an improvement in demand due to
festivals outweighed higher supplies and a drop in overseas
prices.
* By 0928 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.06 percent
at 3,330 rupees ($63.67) per 100 kg.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
edged lower 6 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand will improve as we are heading towards the peak
festive season. Stockists have already started buying," said
Harakhchand Vora, vice-president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* "Despite higher quota, prices are likely to improve from
the current level due to festival demand."
* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month
and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during
these festivals.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* New York raw sugar futures were 0.42 percent lower
at 21.45 cents per lb at 0949 GMT.
* Resumption in sugar imports and a halt in exports also
weighing on sentiments, dealers said.
* Indian traders have sealed deals to import about 5,000
tonnes of white sugar from Pakistan, which allowed an extra
200,000 tonnes of overseas sales, sources said last week.
* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes
of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as
a gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room
for the first imports in more than two years.
* India is set to produce sugar surplus for a third straight
year in a row in 2012/13, but the abundance is unlikely to find
overseas buyers as millers will want a hefty premium over world
prices to meet higher production costs.
* The country is likely to produce 24 million tonnes of
sugar in 2012/13, higher than the local annual demand of around
22.5 million tonnes.
($1 = 52.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)