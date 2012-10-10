MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Wednesday on an improvement in spot demand and a delay in cane crushing in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* By 0950 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.84 percent at 3,354 rupees ($63.49)per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,479 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stockists were active today as retail demand will remain strong in next few weeks due to festivals," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during these festivals.

* "Most mills in Maharashtra will start cane crushing only in the last week of October as the fields are wet due to last week's heavy rainfall," the member said.

* Wet soil makes transporting cane to factories difficult.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 to 24 million tonnes, from 26 million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday.

* Indian traders have sealed deals to import about 5,000 tonnes of white sugar from Pakistan, which allowed an extra 200,000 tonnes of overseas sales, sources said last week. ($1 = 52.8250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)