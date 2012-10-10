MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian sugar futures edged higher
on Wednesday on an improvement in spot demand and a delay in
cane crushing in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* By 0950 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.84 percent
at 3,354 rupees ($63.49)per 100 kg.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
edged up 4 rupees to 3,479 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Stockists were active today as retail demand will remain
strong in next few weeks due to festivals," said a member of the
Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month
and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during
these festivals.
* "Most mills in Maharashtra will start cane crushing only
in the last week of October as the fields are wet due to last
week's heavy rainfall," the member said.
* Wet soil makes transporting cane to factories difficult.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on
Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 to 24 million tonnes, from 26
million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said
on Tuesday.
* Indian traders have sealed deals to import about 5,000
tonnes of white sugar from Pakistan, which allowed an extra
200,000 tonnes of overseas sales, sources said last week.
($1 = 52.8250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)