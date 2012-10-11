MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian sugar futures fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, weighed by higher supplies as the government allowed millers to sell more sugar under the non-levy quota.

* The most-active sugar for November delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.28 percent at 3,330 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,315 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Sugar should come down more due to higher non-levy quota," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management, support is pegged at 3,300/3,270 rupees.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar edged up 21.80 rupees to 3,505 rupees per 100 kg.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 million to 24 million tonnes, from 26 million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday.

* India is considering raising duties on white sugar imports but is unlikely to tinker with the existing rate on raw imports. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)