MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian sugar futures fell more
than 1 percent on Thursday, weighed by higher supplies as the
government allowed millers to sell more sugar under the non-levy
quota.
* The most-active sugar for November delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.28 percent at 3,330 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of
3,315 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Sugar should come down more due to higher non-levy
quota," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management, support is pegged at 3,300/3,270 rupees.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
edged up 21.80 rupees to 3,505 rupees per 100 kg.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on
Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 million to 24 million tonnes,
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad
Pawar said on Tuesday.
* India is considering raising duties on white sugar imports
but is unlikely to tinker with the existing rate on raw imports.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)