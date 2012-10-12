MUMBAI Oct 12 Indian sugar futures rose on Friday on an estimated drop in output and hopes of an increase in demand due to festivals, while the recommendation of a key government panel to lift curbs on the industry bolstered sentiments further.

* By 0955 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.36 percent at 3,334 rupees ($63.30) per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar edged down 7 rupees to 3,498 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Spot demand was weak, but it will improve gradually in the coming weeks. Lower production estimate is also giving support to prices," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 to 24 million tonnes, from 26 million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during these festivals.

* India should lift curbs on its tightly controlled sugar sector, an advisory panel recommended on Friday, a step analysts believe will help end cycles of overproduction and shortage and stabilise exports and imports.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government. ($1 = 52.6700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)