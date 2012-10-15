MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian sugar futures rose on Monday to their highest level in more than a week, supported by a rise in physical demand due to festivals and on a likely drop in production due to poor rainfall in key cane growing areas.

* By 1010 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.27 percent at 3,368 rupees ($63.69) per 100 kg, after rising to 3,380 rupees earlier in the day.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar jumped 23 rupees to 3,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is improving. We raised prices in tenders, but we are still getting good response. More buyers are bidding," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory in Maharashtra.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during these festivals.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 to 24 million tonnes, from 26 million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said earlier this month.

* India should lift curbs on its tightly controlled sugar sector, an advisory panel recommended on Friday, a step analysts believe will help end cycles of overproduction and shortage and stabilise exports and imports.

* Higher non-levy quota for October and November and rising imports are weighing on sentiments, dealers said.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as a gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room for the first imports in more than two years.

* India has decided to allow exports under the open general licence scheme for one more year, Food Minster K.V. Thomas told reporters on Monday. ($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)