MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian sugar futures rose on
Monday to their highest level in more than a week, supported by
a rise in physical demand due to festivals and on a likely drop
in production due to poor rainfall in key cane growing areas.
* By 1010 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.27 percent
at 3,368 rupees ($63.69) per 100 kg, after rising to 3,380
rupees earlier in the day.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
jumped 23 rupees to 3,550 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is improving. We raised prices in tenders, but we
are still getting good response. More buyers are bidding," said
an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory in
Maharashtra.
* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month
and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during
these festivals.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on
Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 to 24 million tonnes, from 26
million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said
earlier this month.
* India should lift curbs on its tightly controlled sugar
sector, an advisory panel recommended on Friday, a step analysts
believe will help end cycles of overproduction and shortage and
stabilise exports and imports.
* Higher non-levy quota for October and November and rising
imports are weighing on sentiments, dealers said.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes
of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as
a gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room
for the first imports in more than two years.
* India has decided to allow exports under the open general
licence scheme for one more year, Food Minster K.V. Thomas told
reporters on Monday.
($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)