MUMBAI Oct 16 Indian sugar futures eased on Tuesday on profit-taking and higher supplies, but hopes festivals will lift demand in the coming weeks restricted the downside.

* By 0932 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.54 percent at 3,344 rupees ($63.06)per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,557 rupees per 100 kg.

* "So far festival demand was lower than expectations. Retail demand was weak," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* "In the coming weeks demand will rise. Even we can see some upside in prices," Kuvadia said.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during these festivals.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 million to 24 million tonnes, from 26 million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said earlier this month.

* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as a gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room for the first imports in more than two years. ($1 = 53.0275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)