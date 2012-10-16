MUMBAI Oct 16 Indian sugar futures eased on
Tuesday on profit-taking and higher supplies, but hopes
festivals will lift demand in the coming weeks restricted the
downside.
* By 0932 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.54
percent at 3,344 rupees ($63.06)per 100 kg.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar
edged up 4 rupees to 3,557 rupees per 100 kg.
* "So far festival demand was lower than expectations.
Retail demand was weak," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the
Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* "In the coming weeks demand will rise. Even we can see
some upside in prices," Kuvadia said.
* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month
and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during
these festivals.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on
Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 million to 24 million tonnes,
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad
Pawar said earlier this month.
* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes
of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as
a gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room
for the first imports in more than two years.
($1 = 53.0275 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)