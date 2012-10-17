MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian sugar futures were steady
on Wednesday as the government's pressure on mills to sell the
entire allocated quota for October and November negated a likely
rise in demand ahead of festivals.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* "The recent directives from the government are putting
pressure on mills to sell sugar. It will lead to higher supplies
in the coming days," said a Mumbai-based dealer.
* "Any action on the part of the sugar mills which is
contrary to the spirit of the release order would be dealt with
swiftly and strongly," the government said in a statement on
Wednesday.
* The government also said unsold non-levy stocks would be
converted into levy stocks. Levy sugar is the quantity that
mills sell at subsidised rates to the government for use in the
public distribution system.
* By 1019 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at
3,341 rupees ($63.08)per 100 kg.
* At the Kolhapur spot market in the state of Maharashtra,
sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,545 rupees per 100 kg.
* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month
and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during
these festivals.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on
Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 million to 24 million tonnes,
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad
Pawar said earlier this month.
($1 = 52.9650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)