MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian sugar futures were steady on Wednesday as the government's pressure on mills to sell the entire allocated quota for October and November negated a likely rise in demand ahead of festivals.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* "The recent directives from the government are putting pressure on mills to sell sugar. It will lead to higher supplies in the coming days," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* "Any action on the part of the sugar mills which is contrary to the spirit of the release order would be dealt with swiftly and strongly," the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

* The government also said unsold non-levy stocks would be converted into levy stocks. Levy sugar is the quantity that mills sell at subsidised rates to the government for use in the public distribution system.

* By 1019 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 3,341 rupees ($63.08)per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in the state of Maharashtra, sugar edged down 5 rupees to 3,545 rupees per 100 kg.

* A majority of Indians will celebrate Dussehra this month and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar usually rises during these festivals.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 million to 24 million tonnes, from 26 million tonnes a year earlier, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said earlier this month. ($1 = 52.9650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)