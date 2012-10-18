MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian sugar futures eased on
Thursday as millers trimmed prices after the government warned
them that it will convert unsold stocks of non-levy sugar for
October and November into levy sugar.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* Levy sugar is the quantity that mills sell at subsidised
rates to the government for distribution in the public
distribution system.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* The government on Wednesday said mills should sell the
entire allocated non-levy quota before Nov. 30 and the unsold
stocks would be converted into levy sugar.
* "Millers are under pressure to sell the entire allocation.
Knowing this traders are asking discount over the current
price," said a dealer based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.
* At the Kolhapur spot market, in the top sugar producing
Maharashtra state, sugar fell 17 rupees to 3,516 rupees per 100
kg.
* By 0910 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.54
percent at 3,324 rupees ($62.85) per 100 kg.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra next week and Diwali in
November. Demand for sugar rises during these festivals.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on
Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 million to 24 million tonnes,
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)