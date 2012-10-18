MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian sugar futures eased on Thursday as millers trimmed prices after the government warned them that it will convert unsold stocks of non-levy sugar for October and November into levy sugar.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* Levy sugar is the quantity that mills sell at subsidised rates to the government for distribution in the public distribution system.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* The government on Wednesday said mills should sell the entire allocated non-levy quota before Nov. 30 and the unsold stocks would be converted into levy sugar.

* "Millers are under pressure to sell the entire allocation. Knowing this traders are asking discount over the current price," said a dealer based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.

* At the Kolhapur spot market, in the top sugar producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 17 rupees to 3,516 rupees per 100 kg.

* By 0910 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.54 percent at 3,324 rupees ($62.85) per 100 kg.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra next week and Diwali in November. Demand for sugar rises during these festivals.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 million to 24 million tonnes, from 26 million tonnes a year earlier. ($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)