MUMBAI Oct 19 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Friday to hit their lowest in three months on weak
demand and higher quota, as supplies from imports hurt the
sentiments further.
* By 1040 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.20
percent at 3,286 rupees ($60.85)per 100 kg, after falling to
3,285 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since July 20.
* At the Kolhapur spot market, in the top sugar producing
Maharashtra state, sugar dropped 25 rupees to 3,500 rupees per
100 kg.
* "Retail demand is not improving as per expectations. Mills
slashed price by 50 rupees (per 100 kg) in tenders," said
Harakhchand Vora, vice-president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than
the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* The government on Wednesday said mills should sell the
entire allocated non-levy quota before Nov. 30 and the unsold
stocks would be converted into levy sugar.
* Levy sugar is the quantity that mills sell at subsidised
rates to the government for the public distribution system.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra next week and Diwali in
November. Demand for sugar rises during these festivals.
* The country's biggest sugar refiner Shree Renuka has
started selling imported sugar from its Haldia refinery.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on
Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 million to 24 million tonnes,
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes
of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as
a gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room
for the first imports in more than two years.
($1 = 54 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)