MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian sugar futures eased on Monday on lower-than-expected festive demand and supply pressure after the government asked mills to sell higher quota during October and November.

* By 0952 GMT, the key November contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.51 percent at 3,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in the top sugar producing Maharashtra state, sugar eased 2 rupees to 3,492 rupees per 100 kg.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* The government said on Wednesday mills should sell the entire allocated non-levy quota before Nov. 30 and the unsold stocks would be converted into levy sugar.

* Levy sugar is the quantity that mills sell at subsidised rates to the government for the public distribution system.

* "Festival demand is lower than expectations. Mills are under pressure to sell the entire quota, but demand is not picking up," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra this week and Diwali in November, when demand for sugar goes up as the consumption of sweets rises.

* The country's biggest sugar refiner, Shree Renuka Sugars , has started selling imported sugar from its Haldia refinery.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5 million to 24 million tonnes, from 26 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)