MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Tuesday to hit their lowest level in three months due to the government's pressure on mills to increase supplies during the festival season.

* By 0937 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.49 percent at 3,275 rupees ($61.13) per 100 kg.

* The contract hit a low of 3,270 rupees, the lowest level for the front-month contract since July 20, earlier in the day.

* Sugar rose 3 rupees to 3,494 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* "Supply pressure is depressing prices. Festival demand is not picking up as per expectations. In the short term, these fundamentals are likely to weigh on prices," said a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra on Wednesday and Diwali in November, when demand for sugar goes up as the consumption of sweets rises.

* A drop in overseas prices also hurt sentiments, dealers said. March raw sugar futures in New York dropped 1.15 percent to 19.83 cents a lb.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes a year earlier. ($1 = 53.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)