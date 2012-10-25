MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian sugar futures rose for the
first time in three sessions on Thursday on bargain-buying
driven by hopes festivals will lift demand for the sweetener,
though higher supplies for October and November weighed on
sentiments.
* By 1028 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.8 percent
at 3,295 rupees ($61.24)per 100 kg.
* The contract hit a low of 3,270 rupees on Tuesday, the
lowest level for the front-month contract since July 20.
* Sugar eased 14 rupees to 3,473 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Retail demand is likely to improve significantly next
week. That will offset supplies pressure," said a member of the
Bombay Sugar Merchants Association, who declined to be named.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights,
in November, when demand for sugar goes up as the consumption of
sweets rise.
* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes
of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher
than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes.
* A rise in overseas prices also boosted sentiments, dealers
said. March raw sugar futures in New York rose 0.71
percent to 19.82 cents a lb.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on
Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes from 26
million tonnes a year earlier.
($1 = 53.8050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)