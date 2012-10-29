MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian sugar futures climbed 1
percent on Monday to the highest in a week on bargain buying
supported by festive season demand, but higher supplies capped
the rise.
* By 0935 GMT, the key November contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.9 percent
at 3,372 rupees ($62.44) per 100 kg, after rising to 3,375
rupees earlier in the day.
* Sugar rose by 27 rupees to 3,498 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Festival season demand is supporting prices. It will
remain strong for at least two weeks," said Vedika Narvekar, a
senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights,
in November, when demand for sugar goes up as the consumption of
sweets rise.
* "The upside from the current level is limited. The
government has made available enough quota for festivals,"
Narvekar said.
* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes
of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher
than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes.
* A fall in overseas prices to five-week low weighed on
sentiment, dealers said.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which
started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
($1 = 54 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)