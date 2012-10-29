MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian sugar futures climbed 1 percent on Monday to the highest in a week on bargain buying supported by festive season demand, but higher supplies capped the rise.

* By 0935 GMT, the key November contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.9 percent at 3,372 rupees ($62.44) per 100 kg, after rising to 3,375 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar rose by 27 rupees to 3,498 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Festival season demand is supporting prices. It will remain strong for at least two weeks," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in November, when demand for sugar goes up as the consumption of sweets rise.

* "The upside from the current level is limited. The government has made available enough quota for festivals," Narvekar said.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* A fall in overseas prices to five-week low weighed on sentiment, dealers said.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes a year earlier. ($1 = 54 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)