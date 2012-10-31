MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian sugar futures rose more
than one percent to their highest in two weeks on Wednesday
because of an improvement in retail demand due to festivals,
though higher supplies for October and November capped the
upside.
* By 0935 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.8 percent
at 3,401 rupees ($62.93) per 100 kg. The contract earlier rose
to 3,415 rupees, the highest since Oct. 19.
* Sugar nudged down a rupee to 3,489 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Retail demand is improving due to Diwali. Mills in
Maharashtra are getting good orders from eastern and northern
states," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights,
in November, when demand for sugar goes up as the consumption of
sweets rises.
* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes
of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher
than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which
started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
($1 = 54.0400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)