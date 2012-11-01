MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian sugar futures were trading
up in choppy trade on Thursday on improvement in retail demand
due to festivals, though higher supplies for October and
November weighed on the sentiment.
* At 1039 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.21 percent
at 3,398 rupees ($63.17) per 100 kg.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing
Maharashtra state rose by 7 rupees to 3,497 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies are sufficient to meet demand and the prices are
likely to remain in this range till Diwali," said Mukesh
Kuwadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights,
this month, and demand for sugar goes up during the festive
season as the consumption of sweets rises.
* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes
of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher
than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes, and this is pressurising the prices despite strong
consumer demand, traders said.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which
started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
($1 = 53.7950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)