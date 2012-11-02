MUMBAI Nov 2 Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest level in a week on Friday, tracking softness in spot markets where higher supplies by mills on the government's direction outweighed a rise in consumer demand in the ongoing festive season.

* At 1051 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.27 percent at 3,385 rupees ($62.97) per 100 kg, after falling to 3,323 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since Oct. 27.

* Sugar at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state fell 9 rupees to 3,481 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stocks are ample, so stockists and wholesale dealers are not showing much interest in buying, and prices are expected to remain in this range till Diwali," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Global in New Delhi.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, this month, and demand for sugar goes up during the festival as the consumption of sweets rises.

* Sugar prices are under pressure from the government's directive, which asked mills to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes, traders said.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to be 23.5-24 million tonnes, down from 26 million tonnes in 2011/12, but still enough to meet local demand. ($1 = 53.7600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)