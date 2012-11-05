MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Monday as weaker-than-expected festive demand outweighed a delay in cane crushing in top cane producing states.

* By 0927 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.24 percent at 3,392 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar nudged down by 4 rupees to 3,480 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* "The government has provided more supplies for festivals, but demand was lower than expectations. It was even lower than last year," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, this month, and demand for sugar goes up during this season as the consumption of sweets rises.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* "Cane crushing is not picking up. Mills have not yet resolved cane price dispute with farmers," said a dealer based in Vashi spot market, near Mumbai.

* Farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, top two sugar producers in the country, have been seeking higher price for cane, but millers have not agreed.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)