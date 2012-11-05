MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian sugar futures were treading
water on Monday as weaker-than-expected festive demand
outweighed a delay in cane crushing in top cane producing
states.
* By 0927 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.24
percent at 3,392 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar nudged down by 4 rupees to 3,480 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra
state.
* "The government has provided more supplies for festivals,
but demand was lower than expectations. It was even lower than
last year," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights,
this month, and demand for sugar goes up during this season as
the consumption of sweets rises.
* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes
of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher
than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes.
* "Cane crushing is not picking up. Mills have not yet
resolved cane price dispute with farmers," said a dealer based
in Vashi spot market, near Mumbai.
* Farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, top two sugar
producers in the country, have been seeking higher price for
cane, but millers have not agreed.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which
started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)