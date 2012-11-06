MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian sugar futures edged higher
on Tuesday on a delay in cane crushing in top producing states,
though weak festival season demand restricted the upside.
* By 0908 GMT, the key November contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.27 percent
at 3,330 rupees ($61.04) per 100 kg.
* "Supplies from the new season crop are not coming as per
expectations. Crushing has been delayed in Maharashtra and Uttar
Pradesh due to cane price issue," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior
analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* Farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two
sugar producers in the country, have been seeking higher price
for cane, but millers have not agreed.
* In the spot markets festive season demand was lower than
expected, dealers said.
* Sugar fell by 15 rupees to 3,463 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights,
this month, and demand for sugar goes up during this season as
the consumption of sweets rises.
* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes
of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher
than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which
started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
* Middle East buyers have been chasing white sugar from
India and Pakistan for nearby shipment, but Thai raw premiums
have slipped as the new harvest approaches and more sweetener
from Brazil enters the market.
($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)