MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Tuesday on a delay in cane crushing in top producing states, though weak festival season demand restricted the upside.

* By 0908 GMT, the key November contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.27 percent at 3,330 rupees ($61.04) per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from the new season crop are not coming as per expectations. Crushing has been delayed in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh due to cane price issue," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in the country, have been seeking higher price for cane, but millers have not agreed.

* In the spot markets festive season demand was lower than expected, dealers said.

* Sugar fell by 15 rupees to 3,463 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, this month, and demand for sugar goes up during this season as the consumption of sweets rises.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Middle East buyers have been chasing white sugar from India and Pakistan for nearby shipment, but Thai raw premiums have slipped as the new harvest approaches and more sweetener from Brazil enters the market. ($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)