MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian sugar futures were trading in a narrow range on Wednesday as a delay in cane crushing in key producing states outweighed weak festival season demand and high supplies.

* By 1015 GMT, the key November contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.21 percent at 3,363 rupees ($62.1) per 100 kg.

* "Demand is slowing down. Stockists and other bulk buyers have already made purchases for Diwali. They are not active right now," said an official with a co-operative sugar factory based in Maharashtra.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, this month, and demand for sugar goes up during this season as the consumption of sweets rises.

* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Sugar edged up by 3 rupees to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* Usually most factories in Maharashtra start cane crushing by the first week of November, but it has been delayed this year as farmers and mills have not yet agreed on cane prices.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes a year earlier. ($1 = 54.15 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)