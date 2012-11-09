MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian sugar futures edged higher
on Friday on a delay in cane crushing in key producing states,
though weak demand in local spot markets and higher supplies
restricted the gains.
* By 0919 GMT, the key December contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.21 percent
at 3,315 rupees ($60.82)per 100 kg.
* Usually most factories in Maharashtra, the top sugar
producer in the country, start cane crushing by the first week
of November, but it has been delayed this year as farmers and
mills have not yet agreed on cane prices.
* In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, both farmers and
mills are waiting for the state government to announce the state
advised price for cane.
* "Crushing is delayed, but demand is also weak. Wholesalers
have already made purchases for Diwali. They are not active in
the market," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali this month, and demand for
sugar goes up during this season as the consumption of sweets
rises.
* Sugar fell by 10 rupees to 3,456 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Despite crushing delay supplies are enough. It is not
possible for mills to sell entire November quota," Jain said.
* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes
of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher
than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which
started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
($1 = 54.5050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)