MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian sugar futures rose on
Thursday on an expected delay in cane crushing in key producing
states with farmers demanding a steep hike in cane prices though
higher supplies in spot markets capped gains.
* Farmers in the top two sugar-producing states - western
Maharashtra and northern Uttar Pradesh - are demanding a 20
percent increase in cane prices to cover their higher costs
after the government cut fertilisers subsidies and raised diesel
prices.
* Usually most factories in Maharashtra start cane crushing
by the first week of November, but the process has been delayed
this year as farmers and mills have not yet agreed on cane
prices.
* Farmers have disrupted transportation in Maharashtra, the
top sugar producer in the country, by puncturing tyres of cane
carrying vehicles and blocking roads at many places, traders
said.
* At 1120 GMT, the key December sugar contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
trading up 0.54 percent at 3,333 rupees per 100 KG.
* Major spot markets in Maharashtra were closed on Thursday
due to a local festival.
* "Overall fundamentals are bullish, there is a delay in
crushing and demand is still strong in spot markets. Sugar
prices are expected to rise further," said Prasoon Mathur, a
senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* The government has asked millers to sell 4 million tonnes
of sugar in the open market during October and November, higher
than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million
tonnes.
* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which
started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes
from 26 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)