MUMBAI Nov 16 Sugar futures in India, the world's largest consumer, rose for a second session on Friday on a delay in cane crushing in key producing states due to a stand-off between farmers and mills over cane prices, though higher supplies in spot markets capped gains.

* Farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar-producing states, are demanding a 20 percent increase in cane prices to cover higher costs after the government cut fertiliser subsidies and raised diesel prices.

* "Farmers are demanding higher prices for cane and it is likely to further delay crushing. This is hurting sentiment though we don't expect a sharp rise in prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities.

* Usually, most factories in Maharashtra begin cane crushing by the first week of November, but the process has been delayed this year as farmers and mills have not yet agreed on cane prices.

* At 1049 GMT, the key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.12 percent at 3,335 rupees per 100 KG.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar prices were nearly unchanged at 3,449 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher selling by mills following a government directive to mills to sell 4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market during October and November, is also putting pressure on prices.

* India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year, which started on Oct. 1, is likely to fall to 23.5-24 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)