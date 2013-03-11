MUMBAI, March 11 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday on lower-than-expected demand from bulk consumers and mounting supplies due to ongoing cane crushing.

* As of 0850 GMT, the key April sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.87 percent at 3,072 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Everyone was expecting bulk consumers to increase purchases ahead of summer season. But, so far, their purchases are moderate, though temperature has started rising," said a dealer based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30, against local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, Indian sugar mills produced 18.8 million tonnes of the sweetener, 60,000 tonnes less than a year earlier.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* Spot sugar was steady at 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)