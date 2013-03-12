MUMBAI, March 12 Indian sugar futures were flat on Tuesday as traders weighed in on taking positions ahead of a meeting on decontrolling the industry amid mounting supplies. * India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage. * "The overall trend is likely to remain bearish unless any positive clues come from the government on decontrol. There is a huge selling pressure from millers as they'll have to cut their inventory before March-end, so prices will remain depressed," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade. * As of 0947 GMT, the key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.03 percent higher at 3,074 rupees per 100 kg. * Sugar is likely to remain in a range of 3,030 rupees to 3,150 rupees for the rest of the week, said Mittal. * Spot sugar was 5.35 rupees higher at 3,144 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. * The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30, against local demand of about 23 million tonnes. * Between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, Indian sugar mills produced 18.8 million tonnes of the sweetener, 60,000 tonnes less than a year earlier. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)