MUMBAI, March 12 Indian sugar futures were flat
on Tuesday as traders weighed in on taking positions ahead of a
meeting on decontrolling the industry amid mounting supplies.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* "The overall trend is likely to remain bearish unless any
positive clues come from the government on decontrol. There is a
huge selling pressure from millers as they'll have to cut their
inventory before March-end, so prices will remain depressed,"
said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* As of 0947 GMT, the key April sugar contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.03 percent
higher at 3,074 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar is likely to remain in a range of 3,030 rupees to
3,150 rupees for the rest of the week, said Mittal.
* Spot sugar was 5.35 rupees higher at 3,144 rupees per 100
kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million
tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30,
against local demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* Between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, Indian sugar mills produced
18.8 million tonnes of the sweetener, 60,000 tonnes less than a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)