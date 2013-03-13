MUMBAI, March 13 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Wednesday as expectations that the government
would decontrol the sugar industry outweighed higher supplies
and tepid demand.
* As of 0908 GMT, the key April sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.06 percent at 3,077 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Traders are betting on decontrol. They are expecting that
the government would lift restrictions on sugar industry this
week," said an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.
"The sugar market is also expecting improvement in demand
from bulk consumers in the coming weeks."
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million
tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30,
against local demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar eased by 4 rupees to 3,138 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)