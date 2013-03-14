MUMBAI, March 14 Indian sugar futures fell on Thursday to their lowest level in a week on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and as supplies rose due to the ongoing cane crushing and imports.

* As of 0953 GMT, the key April sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.72 percent at 3,054 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,052 rupees earlier.

* "Higher supplies and weak demand are depressing prices. Bulk consumers were expected to become active due to rising temperature, but so far we haven't seen significant buying from them," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* The south Asian country is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending on Sept. 30, against local demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar edged down by one rupee to 3,043 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "For the last few months market has been expecting the government will decontrol sugar industry and raise import duty. The government ministers talk about these moves but nothing has been materialized yet," the member of the merchants' association said.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)